Bruins return to ice; honor player, coach and GM Schmidt

The Boston Bruins honor Bruins legend Milt Schmidt prior to an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston. Schmidt, who was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1961, is the only person in Bruins history to have served the club as a player, captain, coach and general manager. Schmidt died on Wednesday at the age of 98. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) -- The Boston Bruins are honoring Milt Schmidt, the former captain, coach and general manager who died this week at the age of 98.

Schmidt won two Stanley Cup titles as a player with Boston before enlisting in the Royal Canadian Air Force months after the attacks on Pearl Harbor. He returned to claim the 1951 Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP and went on to assemble the Bruins teams that won two more championships with Bobby Orr in the 1970s.

The Bruins dipped Schmidt's retired No. 15 from the rafters in a ceremony before a game against Edmonton on Thursday night. A highlight video of his career was played. In lieu of the usual moment of silence, the announcer asked for ''a moment of celebration and applause,'' and the crowd responded.

Schmidt's No. 15 was painted on the ice behind the nets. The Bruins also wore patches on their sweaters in his memory.