Browns sign Christian Kirksey to four-year extension

The Browns have overhauled their coaching staff and front office since drafting Christian Kirksey in the third round of the 2014 draft, but the new people in charge aren’t looking to move on from the linebacker.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have reached a four-year extension with Kirksey, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal. The Browns didn’t announce terms, but multiple reports say it is worth up to $38 million with $20 million in guaranteed money.

“First and foremost I want to thank the Haslams for this opportunity and the organization for believing in me,” Kirksey said in a statement released by the team. “Hue Jackson has been telling me from day one that I have a chance to be a great player in this league and for them to offer me this contract speaks volumes. I am glad to be here and to be a Brown for a long time. This is my home. This is where I want to be. I love my teammates and we are ready to get this thing rolling. I am excited for the future.”

Kirksey was a full-time starter for the first time last season and finished the year with 148 tackles and 2.5 sacks.