Browns in position of power at NFL scouting combine, but will weak QB class limit Cleveland?

INDIANAPOLIS – For all intents and purposes, the Cleveland Browns will be setting the table for much of the NFL draft. As such, the Browns’ agenda at the NFL’s annual scouting combine will be of particular interest in Indianapolis this week.

Not just because Cleveland has two first-round picks (Nos. 1 and 12) and will kick the draft off on April 27. But also because the Browns have five of the top 65 selections and 11 picks overall, a haul that includes compensatory selections. This means that Cleveland is once again expected to be open for business on the trade market, fielding offers for the No. 1 overall pick and shoring up a draft board that can add foundational pieces to a roster that finished 1-15 last season.

With a weak quarterback class in play, it’s unlikely another team will mount a massive campaign to move up to the top pick like the Los Angeles Rams did last year. But the Browns have enough needs that adding more assets in a move will be a consideration. And not simply from the top pick, either. Moving out of No. 12 may be more inviting if the Browns find a quarterback worthy of selecting later in the draft. Or if the team isn’t thrilled with the 2017 quarterback class and sets its sights on the New England Patriots’ Jimmy Garoppolo.

Either way, the ideal scenario for the Browns is crystal clear: Cleveland’s best-case outcome is finding a cornerstone defensive end at No. 1 (like Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett) and pairing him with an anchor quarterback at No. 12 (drafting North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky, Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer or Clemson’s Deshaun Watson … or trading the pick for Garoppolo). These needs and Cleveland’s first-round placement make the franchise the table-setter in this draft as many will be angling for similar assets. And that reality makes this combine more important for the Browns than arguably another NFL team.

Some of the other intriguing storylines of this week …

The quarterback class

This QB class had the potential to be the worst invited to the combine in 20 years, one NFL evaluator told Yahoo Sports in mid-December. That harsh assessment included the 2013 draft group, which has proven to be the height of NFL mediocrity with such draft misses such as E.J. Manuel, Geno Smith and Matt Barkley. Not even one low-level NFL starter emerged from the 11 quarterbacks selected in the 2013 class. That made the criticism of this year’s class seem unduly rough.

It’s clear this is a significantly flawed group. Clemson’s Watson completed nearly 68 percent of his passes over the past two seasons, but some teams still question his situation accuracy and decision-making. He’ll have to answer concerns about turnovers, too. For now, he’s going in with a reputation as a prospect that teams either love (see: the Buffalo Bills) or view with plenty of unanswered questions (see: the Browns).

Boosting Watson: his peers all are drawing similar scattered reviews, including Notre Dame’s Kizer and North Carolina’s Trubisky. A few evaluators have also inserted Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes into that mix, despite pressing concerns about his offensive system in college. Right now, nobody seems certain of the exact pecking order in that group.

What that means is this: Every quarterback should throw at the combine and do all of the significant portions of their workouts – because there is a lot to gain (and lose) this week.

2 high risk, high reward players

Washington Huskies wideout John Ross got a boatload of national exposure down the stretch of the college football season and drew a lot of eyes from NFL evaluators as a DeSean Jackson-like explosive player. But several teams are holding their breath (and positive assessments) until they have a chance to see Ross’ medical evaluation. The problem? Ross has had no shortage of work done, including: microfracture surgery, a meniscus tear in each knee and a torn ACL. He’s also slated to have labrum surgery after the combine, adding to a thick medical file. That’s a lot of damage for a 22-year-old body. And that’s why his medical report will carry so much weight at the combine.

