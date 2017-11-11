Brown's big night helps No. 3 Baylor rout Lamar 121-62

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Kalani Brown wants to average a double-double this season. She's off to a strong start.

Baylor's 6-foot-7 center had 26 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Lady Bears to a 121-62 rout of Lamar on Friday night in the season opener.

''It was actually one of my goals to average a double-double this year,'' she said. ''I was close last year. I averaged 15 (points) and eight (rebounds), so I'm trying to give it a little help. Having the dominance is what coach wants me to do, so I'm just going to continue keep doing it.''

Brown had no problem with Lamar's much smaller inside players - none taller than 6-2. Baylor controlled inside, outscoring Lamar in the paint, 68-12. The Lady Bears also outrebounded Lamar, 62-29, and blocked eight shots.

Lamar coach Robin Harmony said there was just one way that her team was able to contain Brown.

''She pretty much could do whatever she wanted,'' Harmony said. ''The only time we stopped her is when she got three seconds'' in the lane called on her.

Natalie Chou added 20 points and nine rebounds, Dekeiya Cohen had 16 points. Kristy Wallace scored 15 and Alexis Morris scored 12 for Baylor.

Chastadie Barrs scored 14 and Jaelyn Pimentel had 10 points for Lamar (0-1).

Lamar took an early lead, 10-7, but Baylor pulled away with a 25-2 run that left the Lady Bears up 34-12 with 1:48 left in the first quarter.

''Well, we didn't start good,'' Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. ''We're not a polished product. Yeah, you've got effort, you've got hustle plays. You had a little nervousness out there with some of them. It's the first game of the year.

Lamar was 20-of-75 (26 percent) from the field and 13-of-25 (52 percent) from the free throw line.

''It could have been better. It could have been worse,'' Harmony said. ''You just can't break down. I think we missed 10 layups. And free throw line is another story.''