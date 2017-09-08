The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies are meeting at an ownership crossroads

The record sale of the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion earlier this week must have brought a lot of smiles to the faces of the NBA’s rich-get-richer owners as they added zeroes onto their portfolios, because murmurs are growing louder that multiple teams could change hands in the near future.

First on the auction block could be the Brooklyn Nets. Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov is planning to offload the team he took full ownership of just 21 months ago in a multi-tiered sale that would allow an investment group to purchase a minority stake in the franchise now with an option to buy the team outright as soon as the end of the decade, according to the New York Post’s sources:

“There will be a new owner in the next few years,” one of the sources said.

Prokhorov initially purchased an 80 percent ownership stake in the Nets and a 45 percent chunk of the Barclays Center project in 2010 for $223 million, and then spent roughly $285 million more in December 2015 to assume complete control of both entities. After the Los Angeles Clippers sold for $2 billion in 2014 and the Rockets went for another $2.2 billion this week, Prokhorov will set a similar price tag for the Nets, while maintaining full ownership of the Barclays Center, per the New York Post.

This is not the first time Prokhorov has put out feelers on an asset that has exponentially increased in value over the past seven years. As early as June 2014, before he took over 100 percent of the team, he was reportedly “listening to offers.” Six months later, he hired a firm to help sell the team. Nearly two years later, he hired an investment bank to lead the search for a “local minority investor.” And this past April he publicly announced in Russia that “49 percent of the Brooklyn shares are up for sale.”

Unable to find a minority investor willing to meet his asking price, Prokhorov has become increasingly open to the idea of selling his majority stake in the team, the New York Post reported. Forbes valued the Nets at $1.8 billion in February, the NBA’s seventh-most valuable franchise. The same report set Houston’s value at $1.65 billion, almost 20 percent less than Leslie Alexander got from Tilman Fertitta.

Prokhorov lost money on the Nets and Barclays Center from 2013-16, including a $144 million loss during the 2013-14 season, following the trade of three unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap for past-their-prime players Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry. That deal rebuilt the Boston Celtics and sent the Nets spiraling into an unprecedented run of failure with no lottery reward for it.

Still, the Nets operate in the league’s largest media market, and any success in New York City could lead to a financial boon for potential investors. The team finally reported an operating income in the black this past season, albeit at just $15.7 million ($125.5 million less than the equally inept crosstown New York Knicks), and there are finally signs that they could be digging themselves out of their hole.

The last of the first-round picks they sent out in the 2013 trade to Boston was just packaged to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Kyrie Irving deal, so Brooklyn will finally be out from underneath that albatross. Last year, they hired general manager Sean Marks and equally promising coach Kenny Atkinson. Marks has made a handful of savvy moves, signing Jeremy Lin and acquiring both D’Angelo Russell and Allen Crabbe among them, and Atkinson got the most out of a weak roster last season.

There is hope for the Nets, and a new owner could help instill it in Brooklyn following five straight seasons with fewer and fewer wins since moving to the borough, culminating in just 20 in 2016-17.

