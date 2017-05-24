Broncos quarterbacks have “good day” on first day of OTAs

The Broncos have talked about a 50-50 quarterback competition between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch and their plans for Organized Team Activities sticks to that description.

Coach Vance Joseph said that each quarterback will work with the first team during five of the 10 OTAs that lead into the mandatory minicamp that wraps up the offseason program. Siemian got the lead spot on Tuesday in what Joseph termed a “good day” for both of the quarterbacks.

Both quarterbacks are also learning the finer points of the new offense that offensive coordinator Mike McCoy has installed. Siemian called it “different across the board,” something Lynch agreed with while also saying it felt familiar because of his college offense.

“I feel like it fits more of how I play,” Lynch said in comments distributed by the team. “I’m more comfortable in it and there is a little bit more similarities to what I did at Memphis compared to what I had to do last year. Obviously at practice we’ve gotten into the gun a little more than last year, which is more comfortable to me because I’ve been doing it for long. Last year was my first getting under center. The reps that I got last year and the time that I got to play, now coming into OTAs this year, I think I’ve made pretty good strides.”

Lynch will get his first chance to show those strides with the first team on Wednesday.