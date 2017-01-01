Broncos coach Gary Kubiak reportedly stepping down, cites health concerns for reason

In a surprising but not unexpected development, Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak has reportedly stepped down from his post because of health concerns.

Less than two years after taking his dream job to coach for his close friend, Broncos GM John Elway, and less than a year after beating the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl, Kubiak will pass the baton, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In his short, brilliant run as the head coach for the team he spent the majority of his playing career, Kubiak compiled a 20-11 record heading into the season finale and won Super Bowl 50.

It’s believed that Kubiak, 55, would be stepping down following Sunday’s Week 17 game against the Oakland Raiders. Schefter reported that Kubiak would be finalizing his plans next week.

Back on Oct. 9, Kubiak’s perspective likely began to change. That was the night he spent in the hospital following the loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He was diagnosed with what was termed a “complex migraine condition” and missed the following week — including the loss to the San Diego Chargers four days after his hospital stay.

Asked about his health this past week, Kubiak joked with the media by asking if he did not look good to them.

“I love this league,” Kubiak told media. “I love the Broncos. I love the work, you know? You know, I’m all in on the Raiders right now. There will be time for reflection and all that stuff next week, but right now it’s time to focus on what we’re doing.”

This season was not his first health scare, either. Kubiak suffered a mini-stroke and collapsed on the sideline at halftime of a game in 2013 when he was head coach of the Houston Texans. He returned that season, too, in what was a disaster on the field with a 2-14 record. Kubiak was fired at season’s end, having put together a 61-64 mark over seven seasons with the Texans.

This season also has been tough, with the Broncos missing the playoffs with two first-time starters at quarterback in Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch and a struggling offensive line. The defense could not rescue the team like it did during the title run under Peyton Manning, and the Broncos will head into Kubiak’s final game as coach with an 8-7 mark.

Kubiak walks away with a Super Bowl ring, a 5-2 postseason mark and an overall coaching record of 81-75. But it appears he also leaves with a chance to do something about his persistent health concerns. And that is what he deems more important, we’d imagine.