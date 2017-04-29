The Broncos add Four: Recap of days One and Two

The Denver Broncos shored up a huge hole in their offensive line Friday night, selecting tackle Garrett Bolles out of Utah. In a draft which had many fan bases choking on their pretzels, Denver went for the safer, easier choice.

This should pay benefits right away as whichever Quarterback the Broncos decide to throw out there will be better protected from the edge. Denver’s anemic rushing offense will also see an uptick, as toughness and ability to move the trench was a big problem last season. Bolles was our consensus pick for the Broncos in our final first round mock draft.

The Broncos were not done, however, as another major hole in their roster needed to be taken care of. In round 2, the Broncos looked at their defensive line and added DeMarcus Walker with the 51st pick in the draft. There is some feeling that Denver could have gone with more of an edge rusher here, from the outside that can handle contain a bit better, considering what they lost over the offseason. Yet Walker can be a pass rushing force and handle the inside/out gaps on passing downs.

In the third round, the Broncos selected both Carlos Henderson and Brendan Langley. Henderson has the speed that every team is looking for, and he can handle return duties if they fall to him. Denver, however, has a logjam at receiver, which is not always a bad thing. Henderson could use a year of seasoning before he is asked to do too much schematically. If he progresses well enough, there could be a decision looming next off-season or beyond, but that is for another time.

Moving on to Langley, this may have been more of a reach. Denver obviously does not operate on a ‘best player available’ mindset, and they went for depth with this pick, which is fine. Langley has size, good speed, he is another player that can help on special teams, either tackling or returning. Langley is also raw, and it will be good that he will get to learn for awhile behind some very good corners. Speaking long term, this may be a good pick for a nickle corner, one who can help on those beastly tight ends everyone is so fond of these days.

Time will tell.

