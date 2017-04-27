Broken leg ends playoff run for NHL Predators wing Fiala

Kevin Fiala of the Nashville Predators sustained a broken left femur after being checked into the boards by St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (AFP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Chicago (AFP) - Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala will miss the remainder of the National Hockey League playoffs after suffering a broken left leg in Nashville's 4-3 victory at St. Louis, the team announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old Swiss standout, who scored 11 goals this season and has added two in the playoffs, sustained a broken left femur after being checked into the boards by St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo 1:46 into the second period Wednesday night.

Fiala, the 11th overall selection in the 2014 NHL Draft, was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

"He underwent successful surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and is resting comfortably," Predators general manager David Poile said. "He is extremely disappointed that he will not be able to help his teammates in their quest for the Stanley Cup, but is looking forward to starting his rehabilitation upon his return to Nashville."

Poile thanked the hospital staff and physicians and the trainers and doctors of the Blues for their quick action to help Fiala, who scored twice in Nashville's first-round sweep of the Western Conference top seed Chicago Blackhawks.

The Predators led St. Louis 1-0 in the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final with the Blues hosting game two on Friday.