Brock Lesnar is not going to change ... especially for you!

The “Heyman Hustle” and Yahoo Sports have partnered up again to provide wrestling fans with exclusive content during WrestleMania week on The Turnstile blog. In his first blog post, Paul Heyman explains why Brock Lesnar is ready to bring the WWE Universal championship home to Suplex City.

Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and I humbly serve as the advocate on WWE programming for Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate. The Baddest Dude on the Planet. The God of Violent Retribution. The Conqueror of the Undertaker’s WrestleMania undefeated streak. The only being in history to win the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship, the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship … and the next reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion.

Hey, that’s a new accolade. Hmmm … something new for the Beast to Conquer!

It’s WrestleMania week, and this year it’s a nail-biting thrill ride as the very embodiment of the greatest comeback in sports entertainment championship history. Goldberg walks down the aisle at WrestleMania as the Universal Champion. It’s a title that came into the picture when WWE went forward with the decision to present RAW and SmackDown as separate brands with the exceptions of mega-shows like this Sunday’s annual WrestleMania event. Goldberg’s comeback, which began when he agreed to take part in a pre-order promotion for 2K Sports’ WWE 2K17 video game, is nothing short of miraculous. Best known as perhaps the biggest star World Championship Wrestling ever debuted and developed, Goldberg left WWE in 2004, with many thinking he’d never be seen in World Wrestling Entertainment again.

Lo and behold, Goldberg’s return to action has seen him demolish everything in sight, and yes, that includes my client Brock Lesnar. I will confess, when Goldberg agreed to a return to the ring, I was skeptical. We had just seen the return of Sting, only to see his series of dream matches in WWE cut short due to injury. Competing at WWE’s level, in front of 2017’s demanding audiences, is no easy task, and even a true legend like Sting will be hard pressed to recommend anyone attempt to defy those odds.

Brock Lesnar challenges Bill Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday at WrestleMania 33. (WWE)

But Goldberg did just that. His shocking victory over Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series set the stage for his one night return to become so much more, and now the bad ass former NFL star from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is guaranteed a WrestleMania moment before he even steps into the ring, as his entrance is sure to be one of the highlights of the entire show. And best of all for Goldberg, his wife and son get to see that explosion of emotion from the crowd for and towards this real life super hero. They get to feel it. They get to see all that love, and admiration, and idolization, and adulation and affirmation projected onto this man who could have never dreamed this to be possible.

