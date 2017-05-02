Brock Lesnar's WWE plans revealed

WWE Universe will be glad to know that Brock Lesnar will be defending the Universal Championship in the coming months. The Beast Incarnate is currently on a well-deserved break following his win over Goldberg in a feud fuelled fight at WrestleMania 33 earlier in April.

Catch all the latest WWE news here

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, the WWE plans to have Lesnar defend the title at the Great Balls of Fire event in July and at SummerSlam in August against Braun Strowman and Finn Balor respectively.

Trending: Fyre Festival organisers face $100m 'Hunger Games' lawsuit

Although, Meltzer has mentioned Strowman as one of the likely opponents to face Lesnar, he feels the feud between the 6ft 8in giant and Roman Reigns will continue with the winner from their next fight becoming the number one contender for the Universal Championship.

At the moment, Strowman looks to be a better match for Lesnar, but Reigns could fight for the Universal Championship as the pro-wrestling company has been pushing the former Shield's member as the new babyface since past two years.

Don't miss: Cheryl and Liam Payne's unusual name for their baby boy finally revealed

Strowman and Reigns had a fight at Monday Night Raw pay-per-view event (PPV) Payback on 30 April. The Big Dog lost the fight in a miserable state with blood oozing out of his mouth. Weeks prior to the PPV match, Strowman brutally beat Reigns and even flipped over the ambulance that was supposed to transport the latter to the hospital.

Although, Strowman or Reigns could challenge Lesnar for the Universal Championship, Balor as a contender can't be ruled out as the Demon King, the first-ever Universal champion, recently made it clear that he wants a shot at the title he was forced to vacate following a shoulder injury in fight with Seth Rollins in 2016.

View photos Brock lesnar vs Goldberg More

You may be interested in: