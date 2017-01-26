Brittany Lincicome shoots 9-under 64. leads LPGA Tour opener

Brittany Lincicome, of Seminole, Fla., tees off during the CME Group Tour Championship golf tournament in Naples, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (Dorothy Edwards/Naples Daily News via AP)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) -- Brittany Lincicome shot a tournament-record 9-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic.

Lincicome played a six-hole stretch at Ocean Club in 6 under, capping the run with an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole. She added birdies on 11, 14, 15.

U.S. Solheim Cup teammate Stacy Lewis was two strokes back along with Megan Khang and P.K. Kongkraphan. Lewis is winless since June 2014.

Second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn had a 75. She won five times last season and took the LPGA Tour player of the year award. Top-ranked Lydia Ko is skipping the tournament.