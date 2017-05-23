Brittany Horschel opens up about battle with alcoholism after husband's win

Brittany Horschel opened up about her battle with alcoholism on Monday. (@britt_horschel)

Billy Horschel had an emotional reaction to his Byron Nelson win on Sunday and most of us assumed it was related to the golfer breaking a three-year drought on the PGA Tour.

It turns out there was an even bigger triumph at play.

Billy’s wife Brittany Horschel revealed on Monday that she has been battling alcoholism and recently celebrated a year of sobriety after spending time at a recovery center in Florida.

Calling it a “very sad, scary and trying time,” Brittany credited Billy with being her rock. While Brittany sought treatment, Billy took care of the couple’s 18-month-old daughter Skylar and moved the family into a new home by himself. All while competing on the pressure-packed PGA Tour.

“He deserves to soak in the glory of his win yesterday, throw his feet up and just let out a long, deep breath,” Brittany wrote. “Billy, you are my rock and the living testament of unconditional love.”

Here’s Brittany’s full statement:

i would like to share why yesterday's win had some extra emotions for my hubby, @BillyHo_Golf xo pic.twitter.com/2yDyhm8kRR — brittany horschel (@britt_horschel) May 22, 2017





Proud of the journey that my wife is on! She is an amazing mother and unbelievable wife! https://t.co/4Q1TVeUCQV — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) May 22, 2017





Many golf fans were happy to see Billy Horschel finally break through on Sunday but knowing all he and Brittany have overcome makes you appreciate it even more. The couple has been married since 2010 and recently welcomed another daughter, Colbie Rae, in April.



