British soccer – 'stick to football' – hasn't had a Colin Kaepernick, but it has James McClean

He didn’t sit. Didn’t kneel. He stood. Tall. Proud. Motionless. Expressionless. His eyes straight forward, his hands behind his back. In silence, and surrounded by it.

The casting of a relatively unknown 23-year-old Irishman as the closest thing British soccer has had to Colin Kaepernick did not begin with an anthem. It did not begin with a flag. It did not begin with a salute – it began without one. And it began with silence.

But soon enough, the keyboard warriors assembled. A Twitter army hurled abuse. An actual army veteran sent death threats – pictures of bullets and all. And the vet doubled down: He deserves to be shot dead + body dragged past the cenotaph!!

On a November evening in 2012, James McClean, that 23-year-old Irishman, refused to wear a Sunderland shirt with a red poppy embroidered on it for a Premier League game at Everton. He has been the most widely despised player in English soccer ever since. He has sparked debates reminiscent of those surrounding national anthem protests in the United States. And five years after his initial statement, he seemingly stands as firmly by his beliefs as ever.

John McClean, second from left, triggered a national debate in the United Kingdom when he refused to wear a poppy patch.

But James McClean is not the Irish Colin Kaepernick, even if he staged an anthem protest of his own in 2015. Kaepernick incited a movement, one that continues across the NFL today. He inspired others to follow his lead.

Five years after McClean’s initial statement, he remains an isolated insurgent in a desert of obedience, and the exception to an unwritten British sporting rule: “We’re not supposed to have an opinion on these things,” an anonymous Premier League player said of political expression last year.

Indeed, in the U.K., “stick to sports” almost invariably carries the day.

*****

Every November in the United Kingdom, most British citizens observe Remembrance Day. They pay tribute to British war veterans who died in combat. And on and around Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, they affix red remembrance poppies to their clothing.

But James McClean doesn’t.

McClean was born in Derry, an old, walled Northern Irish city on the Irish border with a Catholic majority. Specifically, he was born in Creggan, a largely Irish Republican area of town. And on Jan. 30, 1972, just a short distance from Creggan, British soldiers killed 14 innocent Irish civilians on Bloody Sunday, one of the most wretched days of a 30-year conflict infamously known as the Troubles.

For McClean, the poppy and Bloody Sunday are inseparable. He has explained his viewpoint. Many British soccer fans disagree. They see the poppy as apolitical, and therefore see his refusals as disrespectful. And especially ever since he compounded his poppy dissent with a “snub” of the British national anthem, “the whole football world in this country turned on him,” says Gary McLoughlin, owner of the Sunderland blog We Are Wearside. “There is that general feeling that he’s anti-British. That’s how he comes across.”

The Royal British Legion, the charity for veterans and main purveyor of the poppy, maintains that the poppy is merely a symbol of remembrance. Most British citizens accept that interpretation.

But an increasing number dispute it. Some veterans claim the poppy has been hijacked, “politicized and commercialized.” Even the RBL itself spoke out against a far-right political party’s adoption of the symbol. There is a growing sentiment that the poppy represents not only the actors in wars over the past century, but the actions, motives and ongoing endeavors of the British army.

“A day that should be about peace and remembrance is turned into a month-long drum roll of support for current wars,” a group of veterans wrote to The Guardian.

John Kelly, a sociology of sport professor at the University of Edinburgh, has noticed a parallel trend: More and more, Great Britain is starting to follow the United States’ lead in promoting patriotism and the military alongside sport. “God Save the Queen” isn’t played before Premier League or rugby league matches, but, Kelly says, “the British military have been much more prominent at sporting events;” veterans are now routinely honored at rugby grounds; and the proliferation of the poppy has extended to sport.

