British bartender sneaks his way into Mayweather-McGregor ringside seats

It’s no secret that the superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor didn’t sell out the T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas. While that likely won’t affect a massive gate, there were quite a few empty seats in the arena.

And one of those empty seats happened to be ringside and a Conor McGregor fan managed to find his way into a seat that is usually relegated to high rollers and celebrities.

Oliver Regis managed to move from his $2,500 seat near the top of the arena to the $25,000 floor seats, and didn’t do a very good job of keeping it a secret.

According to The Sun, the 32-year-old British bartender — who has a tattoo of Conor McGregor on his leg — wasn’t going to be denied of the opportunity of a lifetime. And it happened with a little help from Floyd Mayweather’s security detail.

As he saw the security team head toward the ring, Regis managed to blend in with them and sneak past the floor security. Once on the floor, Regis found a seat in the third row and a few seats away from LeBron James and Mike Tyson.

“I did feel a bit cheeky – but this was a once-in-a-lifetime chance. I could not believe it worked. There were quite a few empty seats,” Regis told The Sun. “I sat down in the third row and Mike Tyson then sat down behind me. LeBron James was on my row and I could see Leonardo DiCaprio.”

But rather than keep it quiet and enjoy the fight, Regis decided to push his luck and ask the surrounding celebrities to take selfies with him. As if that wasn’t enough, he uploaded the photos with the likes of Jeremy Piven, Dana White, Jamie Foxx and others to his Instagram.





Before the main event started, Regis managed to remain relatively inconspicuous before settling into a 10th row seat when the fight began.

“My friends started texting me saying they had seen me on TV,” Regis said. “It was very surreal, but it was the biggest fight in history!”

Conor McGregor may not have won the fight, but Oliver Regis certainly won the night.