2016 Rio Olympics - Cycling Track - Victory Ceremony - Men's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony - Rio Olympic Velodrome - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Bradley Wiggins (GBR) of Britain poses with his gold medal. REUTERSEric Gaillard

LONDON (Reuters) - Tour de France winner and five-time Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins said on Wednesday he was retiring from professional cycling.

In a statement posted on social media, the 36-year-old said: "2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards."

