A Brief History of Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez's Roller Coaster Relationship

When Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez sat down for a joint interview with CNBC recently, interviewer Bob Pisani seemed more interested in the former Yankees' personal lives than the official occasion, the BTIG Charity Day. He asked about Jeter's plans to buy the Miami Marlins, A-Rod's relationship with Jennifer Lopez and even old reports of tension between the two stars. "You're bringing up stories from about 20 years ago," responded a bewildered Jeter. "History Channel," said Rodriguez, with an uncomfortable laugh.

The interview only grew more awkward from there. While both appeared confused by Pisani's line of questioning, A-Rod handled it like the polished media professional he has become since retiring, while a surly Jeter appeared offended. But the soon-to-be Hall of Fame shortstop, who will have his number retired by the Yankees on Sunday, might have been frustrated by more than just the questions Pisani asked. According to ESPN's Dan LeBatard, Jeter's relationship with Rodriguez might still be on the rocks.

“I actually learned, factually, that Jeter was beside himself angry at that interview he had to do with Alex Rodriguez, first and foremost, because nobody told him he’d have to be sitting there next to Alex Rodriguez," LeBetard said Tuesday on his radio show.

Why would Jeter have a problem sitting down next to A-Rod? Let's go all "History Channel" on their relationship, shall we?

For most of baseball history, shortstop was the weakest-hitting position on the field. In the late '90s, however, the position experienced something of a hitting renaissance, prompting this photograph, which hit its 20th anniversary this year.





The unquestioned leaders of this boom in offensive production from the shortstop position were Rodriguez and Jeter. Both players broke out in 1996. Rodriguez put up a gaudy stat line for the Seattle Mariners, hitting .358 while slugging 36 home runs en route to finishing second in the AL MVP voting. Jeter won the AL's Rookie of the Year Award, but more importantly, he hit .417 in a postseason that ended in the Yankees' first World Series championship since 1978.

Rodriguez and Jeter's first full seasons would serve as microcosms for the bulk of their careers. Rodriguez routinely filled up the stat sheets on average teams, while Jeter routinely came through in the clutch as the Yankees continued to win championships. Because they were valuable in different ways, it was hard to say definitively which player was better. Nevertheless, Jeter received more attention, which caused their relationship to fracture.

The Early Years

Jeter and Rodriguez first met in 1993 at a college baseball game between the University of Michigan (Jeter went to high school in Kalamazoo) and the University of Miami (Rodriguez went to high school in Miami). Rodriguez was allegedly fascinated by Jeter at the time. Top draft picks in 1992 and 1993 respectively, each player broke through as superstars in 1996, and in 1997 appeared together on the cover of Sports Illustrated, As friends, they were inseparable. According to The Captain, a 2011 book about Jeter by Ian O'Connor, players on the Yankees and Mariners would tease each player about his affinity for the other. It looked to be baseball's greatest bromance.

A-Rod's Error

Despite his numbers, Rodriguez didn't garner as much media attention as Jeter. After all, he was playing in Seattle as opposed to New York City. Though the Mariners were competitive, they couldn't approach the allure of the mid-dynasty Yankees. The allure A-Rod's personal life couldn't approach that of Jeter's either, as the pinstriped shortstop quickly became known for his string of high-profile girlfriends. Many feel this instilled a jealousy in A-Rod that would lead to a series of comments that would inflict irreparable damage to his relationship with Jeter.

The first came after Rodriguez signed a historic 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers in 2000. "He just doesn’t do the power numbers,” he told ESPN in reference to why he deserved a bigger contract than Jeter. “And defensively he doesn’t do all those things.”