Brian Dozier hits an inside-the-park home run against the White Sox

Brian Dozier’s inside-the-park home run for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday had a bit of everything.

The Twins’ infielder grabbed hold of a 1-2 cutter that stayed up a bit too high in the zone and launched it toward center field.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

White Sox rookie outfielder Jacob May was playing pretty shallow and immediately took off running towards the warning track. Except May never really had a chance to make a play on this one. He dove and tried to stretch out far enough to at least knock the ball down. Instead he watched as it bounced off his glove and toward the wall away from him.

Dozier, who missed Saturday’s game with a knee injury, never stopped running and muscled his way around second as the Sox recovered and began a relay to get the ball to the plate. The timing was there, the accuracy was not. Dozier slid in easily as catcher Kevan Smith desperately reached back for a late tag.

Brian Dozier looks at the ump after sliding into home to complete an inside-the-park home run (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn). More

Here’s how the whole thing sounded on Twins radio:

Take a listen to @BrianDozier dash around the bases! The inside the park home run has @Twins up 1-0 over @whitesox heading to the 6th inning pic.twitter.com/i5FlZ523ew — TwinsRadio (@TwinsRadio) April 16, 2017





This shouldn’t be uncommon for either the Twins or White Sox. The last time Minnesota notched an inside-the-park homer was last season when Byron Buxton hit one off Chris Sale in his final start with Chicago.

Dozier’s trip around the bases was the only run starter James Shields allowed in six innings.

Don’t worry White Sox fans, help is on the way — eventually.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Schustee