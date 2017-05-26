Brewers set to host D-backs without Braun

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers are expecting a big boost Friday night when Junior Guerra returns to the mound for the first time since Opening Day to face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Miller Park.

However, the Brewers will have to figure out how to snap their season-high, four-game slide without left fielder Ryan Braun after a strained left calf sent him to the disabled list for the second time in a month.

Braun returned from the disabled list Sunday, played two games before a scheduled off-day Wednesday afternoon, then tweaked the leg chasing a pop fly in the third inning Thursday.

"It's not ideal," Braun said after Milwaukee's 4-0 loss to Arizona. "Same calf, same situation. I knew when I came back that I wasn't at 100 percent, but it was good enough that I was optimistic I'd be able to work through it. You never want to miss any games, and where we're at as a team, I was hoping I could work through it, contribute and help us keep winning games.

"It actually felt better (Thursday) than it did the last couple of games. It just kind of grabbed on me when I ran to catch that popup in the second inning."

It was the latest setback in what has been a rough week for Milwaukee, which fell out first place in the National League Central on Thursday after being shut out for only the second time this season.

"It's a little bit of adversity," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That's all right. It's part of the season. We're equipped to handle it, and we will. We'll do a good job. This is just part of it."

Getting back Guerra (0-0, 6.00 ERA) is reason for optimism. He was Milwaukee's best starter a year ago, going 9-3 with a 3.01 ERA in 20 starts as a 31-year-old rookie.

After an up-and-down spring training, Guerra earned his first career Opening Day start, only to strain his right calf running to first base. He has been sidelined since.

"I feel really good," Guerra said earlier in the week. "It feels good to be back with the team."

While the Brewers are slumping, Arizona is playing some of its best baseball of the season.

The Diamondbacks (30-19) have won four in a row, nine of their last 10 and 12 of 15 to move 11 games above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2011 season, when they won the National League West with a 94-68 record then fell to the Brewers in the NL Division Series.

It will be up to right-hander Zack Godley to keep the Diamondbacks going.

Godley (1-1, 2.45 ERA) moved into the rotation when Shelby Miller landed on the 60-day disabled list in late April. In four outings, he has three quality starts. His last time out, he allowed three runs on eight hits over seven innings in a 5-1 loss at San Diego on Sunday.

Part of Godley's success comes from a strong relationship with his catchers.

"In the three games I've thrown so far, I think I've probably shaken them off a total of five or six times," Godley told the Arizona Republic before his Sunday outing. "They know what needs to be called, and I have all the trust in the world in them."

In two career outings, one start, against Milwaukee, Godley is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA. Guerra will be facing Arizona for the first time.