Breaking down each team in Ice Cube's BIG3 league

A palpable buzz has surrounded social media regarding rapper, actor, producer and entertainer extraordinaire Ice Cube’s new 3-on-3 league that will commence its first weekend of action on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The league, dubbed BIG3, features several former NBA standouts, headlined by 2001 NBA MVP, 11-time All Star and four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson (who didn’t even bother to show up to the league’s draft event).

Former National Basketball Players Association deputy director and NBA veteran Roger Mason Jr. is taking on the role of president and commissioner.

Allen Iverson poses with Ice Cube after they announced the launch of the BIG3, a new 3-on-3 professional basketball league. (AP) More

The eight-team league will travel to 10 cities across the country each Sunday until Aug. 26. For now, trhe league’s championship is scheduled on the same date and at the same Las Vegas venue as the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor super-fight.

Games will feature a 4-point shot and be played to 60 points with a short half-time once a team reaches the 30-point threshold – adding several unconventional twists to the half-court format.

Here’s an overview of each squad.

3’s Company

Players: Allen Iverson (captain), Dermarr Johnson (co-captain), Andre Owens, Mike Sweetney, Rueben Patterson

Coach: Allen Iverson

Reserve: David Hawkins

Take: With AI as a player-coach, some online sportsbooks have 3’s Company as the odds-on favorite to take home the first BIG3 championship. As head coach, don’t expect Iverson to be holding many practices. The other five players on the team: Johnson, Owens, Sweetney, Patterson and Hawkins had limited success at the NBA level.

3 Headed Monsters

Players: Rashard Lewis (captain), Jason Williams (co-captain), Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Coach: Gary Payton

Reserve: Hakim Warrick

Take: Jason Williams can flat out still play. The former Sacramento King’s All-Star passing magician will certainly have no problem finding career 39 percent three-point shooter Rashard Lewis behind the arc for some open looks. Helping “White Chocolate” with his ball-handling responsibilities will be former NBA point guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. First overall selection in the 2001 draft Kwame Brown returns to the hardwood after last playing in the NBA for the 76ers in 2013. Head coach Gary “The Glove” Payton is likely to stress defense. Just as likely is that these players will not listen.

Ghost Ballers

Players: Mike Bibby (captain), Ricky Davis (co-captain), Mo Evans, Marcus Banks, Ivan Johnson

Coach: George Gervin

Reserve: Joe Smith

Take: This team is a bit thin, but will benefit from the fact that Mike Bibby simply has the clutch gene. People also tend to forget that Ricky Davis was an extremely solid NBA player, averaging 13.5 points per game in an 11 year career. Evans and Marcus both enjoyed respectable NBA careers, while Johnson currently plays abroad in Lebanon. Joe Smith, another former first overall NBA draft selection, will serve in a reserve capacity for the Ballers.

Ball Hogs

Players: Brian Scalabrine (captain), Josh Childress (co-captain), Derrick Byars, Rasual Butler, Dominic McGuire

Coach: Rick Barry

Reserve: Desmon Farmer

Take: The White Mamba is baaaaaaack. That is all.

Tri-State

Players: Jermaine O’Neal (captain), Bonzi Wells (co-captain), Xavier Silas, Lee Nailon, Mike James

Coach: Julius “Dr. J” Erving

Reserve: Lou Amundson

Take: With Dr. J leading this group, you know they will have a little extra flair. It will be very interesting to see how Jermaine O’Neal looks in action after he was forced to retire following a gruesome knee injury suffered in the 2014 NBA playoffs as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Out of the rest of the group, Bonzi Wells, Mike James and reserve Lou Amundson enjoyed the most NBA success.

Power

