Breaking down the Jaguars schedule: Weeks 14-17

The Jaguars will face tough opponents the last four weeks of the regular season. They will face two division rivals and face to west coast teams. They begin this four game stretch by facing the Seattle Seahawks then go on to finish out the regular season against the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

Week 14: Seattle Seahawks

A big advantage for the Jaguars is that they don’t have to play in Seattle. A big disadvantage is that it’s the Seahawks. We all know that the Seahawks have been one of the better teams in the league for awhile now. Most of the time they can handle any opponent. The Jaguars have many difficult tasks on their hands.

I see the Jaguars staying in the game with Seattle, but the Jaguars will need extra motivation to win. Blake Bortles cannot make one single turnover if he wants to keep the offense in the game. The Jags defense will need to contain Russell Wilson and keep him from scrambling out of the pocket.

Week 15: Houston Texans

Just like I said for Week 1, the Jaguars will need to shut down the hype that is given to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. If Jacksonville shuts down Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Braxton Miller will be taken out of the passing game, adding more pressure to running back Lamar Miller.

The Texans secondary is still weak enough to have Blake Bortles throw all over them with his receivers. J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney are the only true threats to Bortles so the offensive line will need to provide as protection as possible. Limit Watson’s success and keep the Texans defensive line off of Bortles and the Jags should be okay.

Week 16: @ San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco may have been a winner in the draft, but that doesn’t mean they are set to compete with the rest of the league. They have a rookie head coach in Kyle Shanahan and don’t have a starting quarterback. The 49ers are in a major rebuilding mode and will be for a few years.

The 49ers did get Solomon Thomas who will make an impact for them. Reuben Foster will also make one for them as well, but most likely not in their rookie years. The Jaguars should have a fairly easy opponent on their hands. Just light up the scoreboard and don’t let up on defense.

Week 17: @ Tennessee Titans

The finals game of the regular season premiers the Jaguars and Titans. Last season when these teams met for the second time, the Jaguars embarrassed the Titans and beat them by a score of 38-17. Granted that the Titans didn’t have Marcus Mariota who suffered a leg injury at near the end of last season.

If Mariota is playing in this game, the Jaguars can still beat the Titans. Just contain Mariota and the running game of Derrick Henry and Demarco Murray. The Titans do not have a strong defense. Bortles needs to utilize his receiving core as often as possible. Leonard Fournette should have a field day with running game as well.

