Breaking down the first half of the Buffalo Bills 2017 season

Week 1: Jets @ Bills

The Bills have won the last six of the ten games they have played against the Jets. They have only lost one of the last five games at home against them and that game was last year’s Thursday night primetime game. The odds are in their favor and with this being Sean McDermott’s first regular season game in Buffalo, he is going to start out with a bang and pull off his first win as an NFL coach.

Record: 1-0

Week 2: Bills @ Panthers

With Buffalo rolling high after their week one win, they will come into Carolina with something to prove. Buffalo has only played the Panthers six times since they came into the league and lead the series 5-1. The odds are in the Bills favor. With McDermott coming from Carolina he is ready to show them that he can be an NFL coach.

Record: 2-0

Week 3: Broncos @ Bills

Buffalo is now rolling at 2-0 and playing at home. However, that said, the Bills have only won four games in the last ten times they have played the Broncos. Thankfully though, three of those four wins were at home. With the Broncos quarterback situation up in the air, they will still be trying to figure things out and the Bills could continue their winning streak by upsetting the Broncos.

Record: 3-0

Week 4: Bills @ Falcons

Buffalo rolls into Atlanta at 3-0 and they have their heads held high. In the past, they only won three of the last ten games they played against the Falcons. In that ten game span though, the only wins came when the games were played in Buffalo. They don’t have a good history of winning in Atlanta and with Atlanta looking for a path back to the Super Bowl, Buffalo takes its first loss of the season.

Record: 3-1

Week 5: Bills @ Bengals

Buffalo heads into this game at 3-1. They have won seven of the last ten games against the Bengals –four of them being in Cincinnati. Coming off a loss in their last game, they have some things to work on and the Bengals are known for their good regular season play. Unfortunately, this will lead to the second straight loss for Buffalo.

Record: 3-2

Week 7: Buccaneers @ Bills

Buffalo is playing back at home again and are now 3-2. The Bills come into this game only winning three of the last ten games played against the Bucs — only one of these wins was at home. With people predicting that the Bucs are going to be in the playoffs this year and Winston playing really well, Buffalo takes another loss and drop to .500 for the season.

Record: 3-3

Week 8: Raiders @ Bills

The Bills come into this game at 3-3, winning only four of their last ten games against Oakland with all four W’s coming at home. The Raiders and Carr will be a force to be reckoned with this season. Oakland will come into Buffalo and give the Bills a fourth straight loss.

Record: 3-4

The Bills record at the halfway point is 3-4 and I will breakdown the rest of the games next week. Make sure to tune in then!

