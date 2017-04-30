Breakdown of the Miami Dolphins draft picks on Day 3 of the draft

On day three of the draft, Miami took four players in the 5th, 6th and 7th round. Two offensive players and two defensive players. They built off off a successful draft they had in days one and two when they added three defensive players. The Dolphins drafted Issac Asiata, Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and Isaiah Ford.

Pick # 164: Issac Asiata – offensive guard – Utah

Asiata was taken by the Dolphins to possibly fill the left guard position that is currently empty for Miami. After Laremy Tunsil was moved to left tackle, the Dolphins had a hole to fill at guard and they may have their man to fulfill it. With head coach Adam Gase potentially finding his a starting offensive guard, Jay Ajayi can have another productive season like last year.

Pros and Cons

He can play both guard and tackle which allows Gase to utilize him in any way he chooses. When ever there are blitzes he can react to it quickly. Asiata is very strong and he will play with aggression which can help out both the running and passing game.

He tends to leave his blocks a little early than what coaches would want. When he gets to the second level, he sometimes leads with his upper body instead of staying low which can affect his balance. Excellent pickup for the Dolphins as they get another blocker for Jay Ajayi and protector for Ryan Tannehill. Just give him time to fix the little things and he can be a monster on the line.

Pick #178: Davon Godchaux – defensive tackle – LSU

Miami selected Godchaux in the fifth round to provide depth at defensive tackle. If Godchaux can live up to his potential and produce for the Dolphins, he could be a steal in this year’s draft. Adding more defensive players is never a bad thing and the Dolphins took advantage of this strategy and expanded.

Pros and Cons

Godchaux can battle against double teams and hold his ground. It is difficult for offensive linemen to get him out of the hole if it is a one on one battle. He strikes first and quickly which can help him beat the offensive lineman.

He doesn’t produce as much when he faces bigger and better competition. Coming out of his stance, he is sometimes the last one to get out of it. He isn’t as undersized, but he can definitely bulk up more.

Pick #194: Vincent Taylor – defensive tackle – Oklahoma State

The Dolphins took another defensive tackle in Vincent Taylor in the sixth round at pick #194. Adding Taylor provides Miami with more depth at the defensive tackle position. While every player will get a chance at starting, it is unlikely to see Taylor become a starter for at least a few years or even later. Although, don’t underestimate anyone because Taylor does bring different assets to Miami.

Pros and Cons

As a defensive tackle, Taylor can explode from his stance and get an extra second on the offensive lineman. His hands and arms are big and they always stay active during the play. He also has more upper body strength than what a coach would be asking for.

He stands up out of his stance which makes it easier for offensive lineman to block him. With him also standing up instead of staying low, he can be tossed around and redirected. A big thing that he’ll have to deal with is that he will be behind Ndamukong Suh for the next couple of years so he may not see the field much unless they rotate him in.

Pick #237: Isaiah Ford – wide receiver – Virginia Tech

Isaiah Ford was the second offensive player taken by the Dolphins. Adding Ford helps the Miami receiving core of Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills who are looking to have excellent seasons once again. Ford is brought in as another weapon for Ryan Tannehill who is looking to get back on the field after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Pros and Cons

He has good height which can help him win a battle one on one with a defender over a jump ball. Ford can break away from defenders to open up easy slants routes. When he breaks out into his high motor, he can accelerate and break free to make himself an open receiver which can lead to big plays.

