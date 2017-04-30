A breakdown of the Eagles picks in rounds four through seven

The Philadelphia Eagles went with defensive players in their first three picks. On the third day of the draft, the Eagles finally mixed up their draft picks by adding offense and ending the draft with defense. They drafted Mack Hollins, Donnel Pumphrey, Shelton Gibson, Nathan Gerry and Elijah Qualles.
AROUND COVER32
Draft Results: See who was taken on Day 2 – NFL Draft second and third Round Results
2017 NFL Draft: See who was taken on Day 1 – NFL Draft First Round Results
Around the NFL: Reaction to John Lynch’s big Day 1 moves for the 49ers
Extended Draft Coverage: Chiefs take risk by trading up for QB Patrick Mahomes with 10th overall pick
cover32 Exclusive: Check out this exclusive interview with Damond Talbot, owner of Draft Diamonds
Eagles News: Philly land’s former top cornerback Jones in second round
Follow us on Twitter Here
Pick #118: Mack Hollins – wide receiver – North Carolina
Adding on to the Eagles receiving core of Alshon Jeffrey, Torrey Smith and Jordan Matthews, they now get another big target for quarterback Carson Wentz. Hollins goes to a team where the ball will be passed and hopefully make an impact. Drafting a wide receiver was a smart move as they will give Wentz another weapon to throw to.
Pros and Cons
Hollins has size at 6’4″ which can make life easier for him of trying to grab a 50/50 ball. He has great speed and can run by defenders before they even know what is going on. The Eagles also get another option for a special teams returner. It was surprising to see him fall so low with his height and speed.
Hollins didn’t have a single season with 35 catches or more which leads to concern of drops or not getting open. He may only be used on deep throws which will limit his productivity. On run plays, he will need to make a major improvement in his blocking to open up a lane for Philly’s running back.
Pick #132″ Donnel Pumphrey – running back – San Diego State
The Eagles went and added a running back in Donnel Pumphrey to add to a position that may need help at. Darren Sproles, Ryan Mathews and Wendell Smallwood are Philly’s top running backs. Not exactly a threatening backfield. Pumphrey may not even be their future back, but never say never.
Pros and Cons
He works well in the passing game as he can run the routes and create separation. He barely loses any kind of run to the edge and he can make sharp cutbacks to re-adjust. Not many running backs have that ability. A big thing about Pumphrey is that he is patient but he will attack once he sees an opportunity.
He lacks size at 5’8″ so when he is caught by a defender he will be easy to bring down. Getting tackled from behind is common with him. Pumphrey also lacks the size to be a third-down back to become a blocker and help protect Carson Wentz. Most definite room for improvement but don’t let his size keep you from thinking about what he can bring to the Eagles.
Pick #166: Shelton Gibson – wide receiver – West Virginia
Philly went with another wide receiver in Shelton Gibson out of West Virginia. This guy is fast and can make plays once he is in the open field. With Philadelphia taking another receiver, they are showing that they plan on throwing the ball so they needed to added strength.
Pros and Cons
With his speed that he has, Gibson can create separation from defenders making him a reliable and open receiver. Even at 5’11” he can leap up and go for a ball that may be out of his reach which can lead to big plays. He can easily be placed as a special teams returner and make life for the offense easier and no have to travel far to get a touchdown.
He goes straight into top gear when the ball is snapped, making him stay at the speed and once defenders can stick with him, his productivity will drop majorly. Will need to adjust to new routes instead of just ones he is used to. When he plays underneath, his hands make him lose his focus.
Pick #184: Nathan Gerry – safety – Nebraska
The Eagles went back to drafting defense as they grabbed Nathan Gerry in the fifth round. He was the fourth defensive player taken by the Eagles. Gerry has the potential to not only become a starter for the Eagles, but possibly a leader.
Pros and Cons
As a safety, he has size at 6’2″ and has soft hands which helped intercept 13 passes. He has great instincts when it comes to both the passing and running game. A special kind of value that Gerry brings is that he is looking to stop the opposing running back at the line of scrimmage. A safety stopping a runner at the line? It is very hard to find that in secondary players.
While he has great reactive instincts, his agility is slow which will make him miss out on more tackles. In the last two years, he has missed numerous amounts of tackles which can lead to a receiver or running back to score. He also lacks speed when back pedaling to stick with a receiver. While these are all errors that can easily be fixed, it will take time.
Pick #214: Elijah Qualls – defensive tackle – Washington
Qualls was the last draft pick of the Eagles. Qualls provides depth behind Fletcher Cox so he can rotate in and out. This was a good pick for Philly because as a coach, you can never have too many defensive tackles cause eventually, the starters will need a break at one point.
Pros and Cons
He can win the line of scrimmage with his power that he has. For his size, he is athletic enough to move quickly and make a play. If there is a double team on him, he stands his ground and makes it easier for linebackers to make a play.
With his height, he is a tad bit short which can benefit the opposing offensive lineman. He doesn’t get off of blockers quick enough. He has quick feet, but can easily lose a battle if he doesn’t get out of his stance quickly.
Overall draft grade: B
Howie Roseman and the Eagles did a great job in this year’s draft. They went after players that can fulfill their needs. The Eagles did finish last in their division but they showed that they can compete. They may not be building to win now or they might be, but count on them winning in the future for sure.
READ MORE: Philly adds secondary help with West Virginia’s Rasul Douglas
The post A breakdown of the Eagles picks in rounds four through seven appeared first on Cover32.
463