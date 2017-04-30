A breakdown of the Eagles picks in rounds four through seven

The Philadelphia Eagles went with defensive players in their first three picks. On the third day of the draft, the Eagles finally mixed up their draft picks by adding offense and ending the draft with defense. They drafted Mack Hollins, Donnel Pumphrey, Shelton Gibson, Nathan Gerry and Elijah Qualles.

Pick #118: Mack Hollins – wide receiver – North Carolina

Adding on to the Eagles receiving core of Alshon Jeffrey, Torrey Smith and Jordan Matthews, they now get another big target for quarterback Carson Wentz. Hollins goes to a team where the ball will be passed and hopefully make an impact. Drafting a wide receiver was a smart move as they will give Wentz another weapon to throw to.

Pros and Cons

Hollins has size at 6’4″ which can make life easier for him of trying to grab a 50/50 ball. He has great speed and can run by defenders before they even know what is going on. The Eagles also get another option for a special teams returner. It was surprising to see him fall so low with his height and speed.

Hollins didn’t have a single season with 35 catches or more which leads to concern of drops or not getting open. He may only be used on deep throws which will limit his productivity. On run plays, he will need to make a major improvement in his blocking to open up a lane for Philly’s running back.

Pick #132″ Donnel Pumphrey – running back – San Diego State

The Eagles went and added a running back in Donnel Pumphrey to add to a position that may need help at. Darren Sproles, Ryan Mathews and Wendell Smallwood are Philly’s top running backs. Not exactly a threatening backfield. Pumphrey may not even be their future back, but never say never.

Pros and Cons

He works well in the passing game as he can run the routes and create separation. He barely loses any kind of run to the edge and he can make sharp cutbacks to re-adjust. Not many running backs have that ability. A big thing about Pumphrey is that he is patient but he will attack once he sees an opportunity.

He lacks size at 5’8″ so when he is caught by a defender he will be easy to bring down. Getting tackled from behind is common with him. Pumphrey also lacks the size to be a third-down back to become a blocker and help protect Carson Wentz. Most definite room for improvement but don’t let his size keep you from thinking about what he can bring to the Eagles.

Pick #166: Shelton Gibson – wide receiver – West Virginia

Philly went with another wide receiver in Shelton Gibson out of West Virginia. This guy is fast and can make plays once he is in the open field. With Philadelphia taking another receiver, they are showing that they plan on throwing the ball so they needed to added strength.

Pros and Cons

With his speed that he has, Gibson can create separation from defenders making him a reliable and open receiver. Even at 5’11” he can leap up and go for a ball that may be out of his reach which can lead to big plays. He can easily be placed as a special teams returner and make life for the offense easier and no have to travel far to get a touchdown.

He goes straight into top gear when the ball is snapped, making him stay at the speed and once defenders can stick with him, his productivity will drop majorly. Will need to adjust to new routes instead of just ones he is used to. When he plays underneath, his hands make him lose his focus.

Pick #184: Nathan Gerry – safety – Nebraska

The Eagles went back to drafting defense as they grabbed Nathan Gerry in the fifth round. He was the fourth defensive player taken by the Eagles. Gerry has the potential to not only become a starter for the Eagles, but possibly a leader.

Pros and Cons

As a safety, he has size at 6’2″ and has soft hands which helped intercept 13 passes. He has great instincts when it comes to both the passing and running game. A special kind of value that Gerry brings is that he is looking to stop the opposing running back at the line of scrimmage. A safety stopping a runner at the line? It is very hard to find that in secondary players.

