Brazilian pro player YoDa suspended and fined $2k by Riot Games for racist Tweets

Riot Games has issued a competitive ruling for Red Canids’ substitute player Felipe “YoDa” Noronha following his use of “racially offensive language” on Twitter.

Red Canids is the League of Legends team representing the Brazilian region at the 2017 Mid-Season Invitational. Noronha had posted comments on Twitter on April 27 in regards to the players representing the Japanese team.

As a result, Riot Games has suspended Noronha from his team’s next three games at MSI and fined him $2,000. According to the ruling he had violated rules 9.1.2 (Profanity and Hate Speech) and 9.2.4 (Discrimination and Denigration) of the MSI ruleset.

His Tweets have since been deleted, but a post on Reddit details the nature of his Tweets.

Riot Games provided context for the ruling, using the 2014’s case with player Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen as a precedent.

The 2017 Mid-Season Invitational starts tomorrow. Red Canids open the first match of the event against Dire Wolves at 11AM PST. YoDa had been subbing in for Gabriel “Tockers” Claumann while he was recovering from an injury. YoDa is also a well-known streaming personality. Find out more about the Red Canids in this feature.



