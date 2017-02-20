Brazil fires coach of Rio Olympic football gold medalists

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) -- Brazil's football confederation has fired the coach who led Neymar and company to the country's first Olympic football gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.

Confederation spokesman Gregorio Fernandes confirmed on Monday that youth division coach Rogerio Micale was removed after Brazil failed to qualify for the next Under-20 World Cup.

In nine games in the South American U20 championship, Brazil won three, drew four, and lost two, ending in fifth position.

Micale started with Brazil U20s in May 2015, shortly before the U20 World Cup in New Zealand, where Brazil lost the final to Serbia.

After Dunga was removed as coach in June 2016, Micale took over Brazil's Olympic team.

Micale's contract was recently extended to the 2020 Olympics.

His successor has not been picked.