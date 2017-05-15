Braves' Colon looks to get on track at Toronto

TORONTO -- The Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Blue Jays were going for sweeps in their respective series on Sunday.

The Blue Jays got theirs, a four-gamer against the Seattle Mariners, with a 3-2 victory on the first career walk-off home run by Kevin Pillar with two outs in the ninth inning.

The Braves missed out on their three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 3-1 loss as knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, a member of the Blue Jays' rotation for the previous four seasons, allowed a three-run, pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning to Tyler Moore.

The Blue Jays and Braves will meet Monday at the Rogers Centre for the opener of a four-game, home-and-home, interleague series. After playing the first two games in Toronto, the series wraps up with a pair of games in Atlanta.

Bartolo Colon (1-4, 7.22 ERA) will pitch for the Braves, while Mike Bolsinger (0-1, 3.18 ERA) will make his second start for a Blue Jays rotation that has been battered by injury.

The way the Braves' rotation is set, Dickey will not face the Blue Jays in the series.

By pulling out the sweep-clinching finale against the Mariners, the Blue Jays (17-21) extended their season-best winning streak to five games. They also have won three series in row. After going 8-17 in April, they are 9-4 in May.

"We just felt things weren't going our way early on," Pillar said. "We were competing, we were playing well. We just didn't come up with timely hits. It seemed like teams were blooping balls in or getting an extra base, and we just couldn't find a way to win games. With all the injuries happening, we just took the mindset of this is the group of guys we've got here, and if we can go on a little bit of a run, and we know we're getting some guys back, we'll make a real run at this thing."

The Braves (13-21) had lost eight of nine games before they won their first two against the Marlins.

"We had chances throughout the game to kind of bust that game open, and just couldn't get that hit," Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the Sunday loss. "It was all the right guys (batting with runners in scoring position). I felt good about our chances every time we got in that situation, felt like we were going to make something happen. It just didn't happen."

The Braves will try to make it happen Monday with Colon on the mound.

Colon, who will turn 44 later this month, is struggling this year after going 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA for the New York Mets last season.

In seven starts for Atlanta, Colon has allowed fewer than four runs twice -- April 5 against the Mets and April 16 against the San Diego Padres (one hit, one walk, one run, six strikeouts in seven innings).

Since the win over San Diego, he is 0-3 with a 9.55 ERA.

In his most recent start, Tuesday against the Houston Astros, he allowed eight earned in 5 2/3 innings -- five in the first inning.

"After the first inning, I felt like he did start mixing it up more," Snitker said. "But we just can't be in that position all the time where we're coming back and fighting back, because it's just tough to do."

In 26 career starts against the Blue Jays, Colon is 10-6 with a 4.25 ERA.

Bolsinger earned a second start for the Blue Jays when he pitched well in a losing effort against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings. He was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to help shore up a rotation depleted by injuries.

He was 1-1 with a 1.46 ERA in four outings (two starts) with Triple-A Buffalo this season.

Bolsinger is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA in two career starts against the Braves.