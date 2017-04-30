Braun leaves game with right arm soreness

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Ryan Braun left the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday because of arm soreness and tightness in his right trapezius, a large muscle that extends from the shoulder into the upper back.

Braun was removed after the sixth inning, but said he didn't expect to go on the disabled list.

''There's a couple of things in my arm, hopefully not too bad, but probably more than a day or so,'' Braun said. ''The trap's not really the biggest concern. It's a couple different places in my arm.''

Throwing ''doesn't feel too good,'' he said.

He was 0 for 3 in the game, reaching on an error in the fourth inning and again on a fielder's choice in the sixth. For the season, he is batting .287 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs.

''Just wear and tear, you can irritate it swinging, throwing, and then obviously you are playing through it,'' he said. ''It continues at times to gradually get worse, and I think that's what's happened.''

Braun has missed time with lower back tightness this season and in 2016.