Why Brandon Saad for Artemi Panarin works for Blackhawks

CHICAGO – While it’s ultimately a good deal, there are a few immediate concerns about the Chicago Blackhawks sending winger Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets to reacquire winger Brandon Saad on Friday morning.

Panarin is an incredible offensive talent. He has 151 points in 162 NHL games, and back-to-back 30 goal seasons. If the argument is that he’s a product of Patrick Kane, that’s fine: The point is that he was a successful product and, from an on-ice perspective, totally not the reason why the Blackhawks haven’t gotten out of the first round in consecutive seasons.

Then there’s what motivated this trade. Frank Seravalli of TSN reports that Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane both informed GM Stan Bowman that they missed Brandon Saad, who was moved to the Blue Jackets in 2015 thanks to the Blackhawks’ cap crunch. (That was, let it be said, created in part by the contracts handed to Kane and Toews, as well as Saad’s ask.)

That’s a real “inmates running the asylum” vibe, but they’re not called “franchise players” for nothing.

Now, push those initial queasy feelings aside, and take this trade for what it is: a smart deal in the long-term for the Blackhawks, albeit one that comes with a hell of a gamble.

The Blackhawks today acquired Saad, goaltender Anton Forsberg and a fifth-round draft pick in 2018 from the Blue Jackets in exchange for Panarin, forward Tyler Motte and Chicago’s sixth round (170th overall) draft pick in 2017.

Money is the heart of every Blackhawks trade these days — see: Hjalmarsson, Niklas — and this is no different.

Let’s start with Anton Forsberg, who is a 24-year-old RFA with 10 games to his credit. He will make peanuts, and if the Blackhawks think he’s good for 20 games behind a (please god please) healthy Corey Crawford, he’s a cheap hire.

Saad makes $6 million against the cap through 2021, when he’ll be 29. Panarin makes $6 million against the cap through 2019, and then he goes unrestricted. So Bowman was looking at a situation in two years where both Panarin and Hjalmarsson would be up for new deals, and the team would still have $44 million tied up into four players with no-move clauses. (Man, that Seabrook deal.)

Bowman was also looking at a situation where Panarin, depending on his ask, could leave for nothing. Or the Blackhawks would be put into a situation where they needed to move him before he did, with no leverage.

To that end, acquiring Saad is better than anything they could have gotten for Panarin in 2018-19. And Saad provides a level of cost certainty through 2022 that they didn’t have with Panarin.

(To briefly address the Blue Jackets side of this, they acquire a player with two years left on an already considerable contract, a player that’s yet to prove himself away from Patrick Kane and a player who will know toil under a coach who’s not entirely known for this offensive ingenuity. That said, the Jackets’ power play is going to be even sicker.)

Saad’s great. The Blackhawks didn’t want to lose him. His potential is far from being tapped – this is a guy who should be hitting 30/60 with frequency, and a guy whose all-around game at even strength could be a tick better than Panarin’s.

His $6 million salary is a shade high for his accomplishments, but that might look differently now that he’s back in Chicago, assuming his numbers trend up with Jonathan Toews.

This trade is a really interesting one if you consider the power dynamics on the Blackhawks.

As was mentioned, Toews and Kane wanted Saad back. Well, in Toews’ case, there’s a bloody great reason for that: He’s never found someone on the left side that clicked with him like Saad did since the trade. He skated with guys like Richard Panik and Nick Schmaltz last season, and made the best of it with 58 points in 72 games. But his goals-per-game dipped to a career low of 0.29.

