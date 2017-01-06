Brandon Phillips reportedly blocked a trade to the Braves in November

Second baseman Brandon Phillips has been with the Cincinnati Reds for the past 11 seasons, and even though he’s got just one more year left on his contract, it certainly seems like he wants to play it out in Cincinnati. According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, Phillips reportedly blocked a trade to the Atlanta Braves in November.

Phillips doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract, but he does have 10-and-5 rights, which entitles a player who has been in the majors for ten years and with the same team for five consecutive years to block any trade. It gives players — especially players who have been with one team on a long contract — a chance to control their destiny a little bit, and that’s what Phillips chose to do.

This isn’t the first time Phillips has blocked a trade using his 10-and-5 rights. During last year’s offseason, he apparently blocked trades to both the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What makes this interesting, though, is that Phillips is a native of Stone Mountain, GA, which is just a half hour outside of Atlanta. Rosenthal even reports that Phillips owns a home in Atlanta. So when he rejected the trade, he was essentially rejecting the chance to return home. That might seem weird, but given that Phillips has rejected two other trades to non-Atlanta destinations, he just might not be ready to leave Cincinnati yet.

Ready or not, the day Phillips leaves Cincinnati is coming. He has just one year left on his contract, worth $14 million. And the Reds, who are in the midst of a rebuild, are probably ready to move on as well. They have new, young players that need time in the majors. Second baseman Dilson Herrera, the return from the Mets in the Jay Bruce trade, is currently being blocked by Phillips. So even though Phillips hit pretty decently in 2016 (.291/.320/.416), he’s looking at reduced playing time in 2017.

Even though he’s 35, it’s clear that other teams could use a player like Phillips. But Phillips gets to decide where he plays, and where he wants to play is Cincinnati.

