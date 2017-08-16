Brandon Mebane's housing discrimination complaint adds to LA's complicated history with race

When the Los Angeles Chargers’ Brandon Mebane spoke out earlier this summer about being denied a housing opportunity because of race, he became the latest pro athlete to show vulnerability to the problems of racial discrimination in the Los Angeles area.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James, two other high-profile athletes with homes in the Southern California metropolis, have had complications living in the city. Organizations like the Housing Rights Center have dedicated themselves to protecting residents in cases of housing discrimination. Abdul-Jabbar found some solace via Westside Fair Housing when the nonprofit successfully filed and won a housing discrimination case on the basketball Hall of Famer’s behalf.

Westside Fair Housing, a nonprofit that later merged with the Housing Rights Center, filed a case for Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lou Alcindor, in 1970.

The Housing Rights Center, 17 years later, issued a statement of support for Mebane, who is black, and is currently following the NFL player’s situation closely.

Chancela Al-Mansour, the executive director of the Housing Rights Center, said athletes like Abdul-Jabbar and Mebane show that housing discrimination is widely seen across LA, regardless of income.

“In our initial pivotal case, when we represented Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, you had an African-American professional basketball player who had a large enough income to afford to live in an all-white neighborhood,” Al-Mansour said. “The similarity that you find in a lot of these cases against athletes is that their income may have changed and their skin color hasn’t.”

Mebane, a defensive tackle, spent his life growing up in this complex city, and when his professional football team, then based in San Diego, moved back to his hometown, Mebane figured it would be a happy homecoming. But the transition wasn’t smooth.

The football star, who plays on a $13.5 million contract, hoped to rent a home in Irvine, not far from where the Chargers would practice and play, but says his application was denied. In an interview with the Los Angeles Daily News, Mebane explained that the owner denied his application because another renter had a credit score four points higher than his. He believes, however, that the rejection of his application had little to do with a credit score.

“When your credit score is in the 800s, it’s pretty much a wash,” Mebane told the newspaper. “But you can’t tell a person they can’t come in your neighborhood because they’re black; that’s against the law. They don’t actually say those types of things. But they’ll point out things like those four points. The neighborhood was brand new. There were no black families there.”

Mebane wrote on his personal blog that he felt tension from residents in the Irvine neighborhood and suspected “some owners in the suburbs we were visiting did not want us living in their house.” He also told The Undefeated that other black teammates faced the same problems.

Owners can’t outwardly show discrimination under the Fair Housing Act, but the micro-aggressions and the small decisions hinted at in Mebane’s blog sent a message that the football player was not welcome.

LeBron James referenced a similar sentiment when his LA home was vandalized just before the NBA Finals in June. Although he did not share experiences with housing discrimination, James explained how the derogatory spray-paint on his Brentwood home shows that racism continue to permeate cities in the United States, and even the most famous, wealthy stars can be targeted.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough,” James told reporters in June. “And we have a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America.”

