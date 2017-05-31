Brandon Marshall makes good first impression on Giants teammates and coaches

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall has made a good impression on his new teammates and coaching staff in spite of what former teammate Sheldon Richardson said last week.

Head coach Ben McAdoo called Marshall a “breath of fresh air” and praised his work ethic.

“He comes out, he works hard at football, you can see he loves football,” McAdoo said. “It’s refreshing to have a guy that’s been as productive as he has over his career and has played as long as he’s played, being out here working the way he works; you can really see he loves the game.”

Long snapper Zak DeOssie, one of the longest tenured and most respected Giants, called Marshall “a consummate pro”. Fellow wide receiver Sterling Shepard said Marshall has provided tips about technique even though he’s still get acquainted to the offense.

Marshall is saying and doing all the right things. The verdict is still out on what’s going to happen when the games count and he’s no longer the No. 1 option on offense.

He entered the league 11 years ago. 941 receptions for 12,061 yards, 82 touchdowns, and six Pro Bowls are a Canton-worthy resume. The two most important numbers when discussing Marshall are five (the number of teams he’s played for: the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and Giants) and zero (the number of times he’s been in the postseason).

He’s been a problem in some of his previous stops. Last season, Marshall and Richardson nearly came to blows after a loss. He chewed out Richardson in a profane Snapchat video later in the season. In 2009, then Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels suspended him for the rest of the preseason after losing composure in practice and punting the ball away as well as knocking down passes. The Bears, in spite of his talent, wanted him gone as well.

Insiders say Marshall has changed his ways. It could be because he is closer to the end of his playing days than the beginning.

He has a chance to eclipse three milestones in 2017: 1,000 receptions, 13,000 yards, 90 touchdowns and his first postseason appearance.

On the field, if Marshall can duplicate (or come close to) his 2015 season (109 receptions for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns), the Giants will be dangerous. Marshall gives the Giants a big target (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) in the red zone they haven’t had since Plaxico Burress. The days of doubling Odell Beckham Jr. are over.

Most importantly, he has a chance to remake his image. Marshall is now the seasoned veteran in the wide receivers’ room. He will be called upon to mentor the up-and-coming Shepard and the mercurial, yet immensely talented Beckham.

This all depends on the mindset of a receiver who is used to being The Man. Marshall has said and done all the right things thus far. His teammates and coaches seem to be enamored of him. If this continues, the sky is the limit for a Giants offense that only put up a paltry 19.6 points per game last season.

The post Brandon Marshall makes good first impression on Giants teammates and coaches appeared first on Cover32.