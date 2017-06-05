Brandon Jacobs: “Michigan freaks” blew up Jim Harbaugh comments

Former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs has had plenty to say about the brief time he spent playing for Jim Harbaugh with the 49ers, but he thinks Harbaugh’s biggest fans are overreacting.

Jacobs said he didn’t expect his comment that Harbaugh didn’t know what he was doing as coach of the 49ers to get so much attention, and he blames Michigan fans for making it a bigger deal than it needed to be.

“It’s something that got blown out of proportion,” Jacobs told All Access Football. “The Michigan freaks blew it out of proportion.”

Jacobs reiterated what he has said many times: He and Harbaugh do not get along.

“Me and Jim, we don’t get along, he don’t like me and I don’t like him. He’s doing a good job at Michigan. On the college level he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing. I don’t knock what Jim is doing. Again, I don’t like him, he don’t like me, and that’s just where we leave it.”