Boxer wins fight by TKO, but gets knocked out by thrown bucket of ice

Brandon Cook (L) and Steven Butler fight Jan. 28 in Montreal in a bout Cook won by seventh-round TKO. Cook was then injured when hit by a bucket of ice thrown by a fan. (Canadian Press)

It was a tough night on Jan. 28 for Steven Butler, who lost for the first time in his 20th career fight when he was stopped in the seventh round by Brandon Cook at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

But it was Cook who at the end of the night came out on the short end of the deal.

Fans were unhappy about referee Marlon B. Wright’s stoppage, and began throwing objects at the ring. Upon the stoppage, Cook leaped into the arms of a cornerman and was lifted in the air in celebration. Cook then walked over to Butler to congratulate him.

Butler (18-1-1, 15 KOs) was none too happy to see Cook (18-0, 11 KOs) and shoved him in the chest with both hands. But as Butler shoved Cook, an ice bucket thrown from someone outside the ring hits Cook on the left side of his head.

Cook goes down immediately. If you don’t watch carefully, it can appear he’s going down from Butler’s shove.

A brawl broke out and, according to CBC, four people were injured, including two employees as well as a man and a woman who were seated at ringside.

Two men were arrested and further arrests could be made.