Bowling Green hires Carl Pelini as defensive coordinator

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) -- Bowling Green has hired former Florida Atlantic coach Carl Pelini to be defensive coordinator.

Pelini resigned from FAU after the 2013 season. He spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator at Youngstown State of the FCS for his brother, coach Bo Pelini. Carl Pelini spent four seasons as defensive coordinator at Nebraska under his brother.

The Youngstown native also spent three seasons working in the Mid-American Conference at Ohio. Carl Pelini returns to the MAC to work for coach Mike Jinks, who is 6-18 in two seasons with the Falcons.

Pelini's departure from FAU came after athletic director Pat Chun said he confronted the coach with reports related to illegal drug use by Pelini and one of his assistants. Pelini later sued the school for defamation.