Boston College AD Brad Bates to step down

BOSTON (AP) -- Boston College athletic director Brad Bates is stepping down to work as a consultant.

Bates will be a vice president at Collegiate Sports Associates in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, which works in executive search and consulting for college athletics.

Bates took over as the Eagles AD in 2012. He helped create a strategic plan that includes more than $200 million in new athletics facilities.

But the school struggled on the field in its revenue sports, going an entire academic year without winning an Atlantic Coast Conference game in either football or basketball.