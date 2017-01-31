Liverpool-Chelsea draw keeps the rest of the Premier League season interesting

Well, look at it this way. The big Liverpool-Chelsea game may have been rather dull, plodding to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday. But that draw prevented the rest of the Premier League season from becoming rather boring.

Silver living, right?

If the match at Anfield between the league-leading Blues and fourth-place Reds was largely uninteresting, highlighted only by a David Luiz free kick and a Georginio Wijnaldum equalizer, Simon Mignolet’s save for Liverpool on Diego Costa’s penalty ensured that this season might offer up more entertainment on other days.

Costa was denied late from the spot by Mignolet.

Had the Brazilian scored the penalty, after all, Chelsea’s three points – combined with Arsenal’s shocking 2-1 loss against Watford and Tottenham Hotspur’s 0-0 tie at Sunderland on the same day – would have put Antonio Conte’s side 11 points ahead with 15 games to go. And, considering Chelsea’s consistency so far this campaign, that likely would have ended the title race on the last day of January.

Liverpool came out putting Chelsea under significant pressure. In the 12th minute, Philippe Coutinho weaved through the Blues’ half and eventually deferred to Wijnaldum, whose rip to the near post was parried by Thibaut Courtois.

Mostly, the first game was a stalemate, with the teams negating each other with their pressure and organization.

It took a little cunning for Chelsea to take the lead, as David Luiz opened the scoring with a tricky free kick in the 25th minute. While Mignolet was still setting up his wall and Liverpool was scarcely prepared, the Brazilian defender took a quick run-up to the ball and knocked the fairly deep free kick in off the near post. His effort possibly even surprised his teammate Willian, who was standing over the ball himself. It was hard to tell.

Four minutes later, Willian did get to take a free kick, bouncing his attempt right in front of Mignolet. David Luiz might have touched in his second, had he not clipped his toenails before the game, but it skipped to the Belgian goalkeeper and he pushed it wide.

Liverpool made another assertive start to the second half, and it soon resulted in a wide-open look for Roberto Firmino. But he got his finish all wrong and came closer to sending the ball out of the stadium than in the net.

In the 58th minute, Liverpool got the equalizer. Adam Lallana’s shot was blocked, but Jordan Henderson then hit the ball out wide to James Milner, who headed it back towards goal. It was deflected by defender Victor Moses and then nodded home by Wijnaldum.

Costa’s penalty was called in the 76th minute, when Joel Matip made contact with him in the box, sending the Brazilian striker to ground eagerly. He took the shot himself but Mignolet saved it very well.

In the last few minutes, the sides exchanged chances. Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante set up Pedro, but he popped his shot just wide. Firmino then had a diving header at the other end, but he couldn’t get enough power or direction on it.

This game deserved no winner and didn’t produce one. And as such, the Premier League doesn’t yet have one either – thankfully.

Leander Schaerlaeckens is a soccer columnist for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @LeanderAlphabet.