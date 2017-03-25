Bobrovsky terrific again as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 1-0

Columbus Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, celebrates his shutout against the Philadelphia Flyers with Scott Hartnell after an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets beat the Flyers 1-0. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Sergei Bobrovsky kept Columbus in the game, and a lucky goal in the second period was enough for the Blue Jackets.

Bobrovsky made 36 saves in his seventh shutout of the season, helping Columbus beat the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Saturday.

The Russian goalie was terrific in his NHL-leading 40th win, and Alexander Wennberg tipped in the game's only goal. The gritty victory in front of a sellout crowd broke a two-game losing streak for the playoff-bound Blue Jackets (48-19-7) and moved them into a tie with idle Pittsburgh for second in the Metropolitan Division.

Bobrovsky's 19th career shutout tied the franchise high. And it came against his former team.

''I don't think about statistic points,'' the typically understated Bobrovsky said. ''It's very important to me that we win each game.''

The Flyers (34-32-8), trying to muscle their way back into wild-card race, created more opportunities and outshot Columbus 36-21. Michal Neuvirth made 20 stops in Philadelphia's 10th straight loss at Nationwide Arena.

With just under seven minutes left in the second period, Wennberg managed to bat a Kyle Quincey shot out of the air , with the puck sneaking through Neuvirth's pads.

''It was going high, so I tried to stay patient,'' Neuvirth said. ''I didn't expect anybody to tip it in front.''

Philadelphia defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said it was a tough one to lose.

''You play really good hockey all game, and one breakdown and it's in the back of our net,'' he said. ''That's all it took for them. It's definitely frustrating. You have all the chances in the world and you can't get one in.''

Columbus coach John Tortorella said it all comes down to Bobrovsky.

''I thought Bob made a couple of great saves, a couple he didn't even see, but he was in such good position,'' Tortorella said. ''He's locked in. There's not a lot of extra movement. He just looks confident, he's preparing himself. We needed a guy like that to have 100 points or more.''

The game included 11 penalties, some resulting from skirmishes and attitude in front of the net as the Blue Jackets tried to keep the Flyers from crashing Bobrovsky and bouncing him around. Boone Jenner and Philadelphia's Radko Gudas were penalized for fighting when they dropped the gloves and brawled briefly in the second period.

''We're going to protect (Bobrovsky),'' Tortorella said.

Quincey got his first point with the Blue Jackets. The defenseman was acquired in a trade with New Jersey on March 1.

''We're probably not playing our best hockey right now, but we're learning how to win the greasy ones,'' he said.

NOTES: Bobrovsky is 8-0-2 in his last 10 starts. ... Neuvirth started in goal for Philadelphia after Steve Mason played the previous seven games. ... Columbus is the only NHL team without a three-game slide this season. ... Columbus F Oliver Bjorkstrand missed his second game after taking an illegal hit from Toronto's Roman Polak on Wednesday night. Polak was suspended two games and fined. ... F Lauri Korpikoski and Ds Markus Nutivaara and Ryan Murray were healthy scratches for Columbus. ... Scratches for Philadelphia included D Michael Del Zotto and Fs Roman Lyubimov and Nick Cousins.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

