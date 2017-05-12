Blur: New Raiders WR Patterson Seeks Fresh Start in Oakland

When the Oakland Raiders signed Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year deal on March 13th, I bet Jack Del Rio and Special Teams Coordinator Brad Seely celebrated. Plus, each need to thank Reggie McKenzie once again for adding another dangerous weapon . Patterson will compete with Seth Roberts for the third wideout slot. However, in Coach Seely’s mind, the addition gives his squad the lead kick returner. Let’s take a look at Patterson’s road to the Raiders. Also, what he can offer as a dangerous return man and receiver.

Patterson failed to develop into the top receiver the Minnesota Vikings hoped for when they drafted him in the 2013 NFL Draft. However, Patterson is an All-Pro returner. He finished rookie year in the NFL with two kick return touchdowns and a 32.4 yard average. In addition, last season Patterson posted his best reception season in his young career, with 52 catches. While the Vikings improved, Patterson’s yard per catch fell off. Averaging less than ten yards per catch speaks more to his role in the offense. Slowly but surely, Minnesota weeded him out of the plans. In Oakland, the Raiders actually seem to want Patterson involved in the process.

Patterson will take over kick return duties from Jalen Richard this season. A move that will improve the team in multiple areas. For example, Richard can focus more on offense and his punt return duties. But, also gives the Raiders one of the best kick returners in the NFL. Coupled with the fact that this team hasn’t returned a kickoff for a touchdown since week 6 of the 2011 season (Jacoby Ford), Patterson’s return skills will give opposing teams more to fear and prepare for .

Patterson will have the opportunity to play various roles on the offense next season. Del Rio said, after the team signed Patterson in March, “He’s not just a special teams guy, we’re going to integrate him in our offense and I think he’s a dynamic playmaker”. I expect Patterson to stretch the field vertically, clearing space Crabtree, Cooper, and Cook to operate.

Given these points, and if Patterson improves his route running, Raider fans will be in for a treat this season!

