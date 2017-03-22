Blues' Stastny listed week to week with lower-body injury

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Blues announced forward Paul Stastny is week to week with a lower-body injury.

Stastny was injured in the Blues' 4-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night. He played just 3:51 before leaving the game midway through the first period.

The injury to Stastny is a blow to the Blues' center depth with Jori Lehtera also out of action. Lehtera has missed six games with an undisclosed injury.

Stastny, 31, is fourth on St. Louis in scoring with 40 points on 18 goals and 22 assists.

The Blues are in third place in the Central Division, but are tied with the Nashville Predators at 83 points through 72 games.