Blue Jays turn to Maile as Martin's neck issue persists

What started as a day off due to neck tightness has become a multi-game issue for Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin.

Manager John Gibbons kept the 34-year-old backstop out of the lineup for the second consecutive game on Saturday in an effort to keep the veteran healthy.

“[He’s not feeling] good enough. It’s one of those things if you keep aggravating it things get worse,” he said. “So hopefully tomorrow.”

At this point there’s no indication that the issue is anything more than a day-to-day situation, but for now, backup Luke Maile will be asked to pick up the slack.

“Luke’s doing a good job. He really did when Russ was on the DL,” Gibbons said. “He’s done a nice job and he’s started throwing some knocks out there too.”

Maile’s mini boost in playing time seems to be coming at the right moment. After going 3-for-52 in his first 18 games with the Blue Jays, the 26-year-old has hits in three consecutive contests including a two-run home run on Wednesday.

He’s also coming off perhaps his best catching performance of the year, handling the notoriously-difficult Francisco Liriano with ease on Friday night. A great deal has been made about how the southpaw needs Martin to catch him, but with Maile he made a very solid return from the disabled list allowing two runs in five innings with his only mistake being a massive shot off the bat of Aaron Judge.

“Luke can catch anybody, we figured that out once we got to know him and see him play,” Gibbons said of Maile’s night. “[Liriano] is a tough guy to catch, he really is.”

Maile even got unexpectedly creative on Friday. Coming into the night Liriano had thrown all of two curveballs in the last decade (since the PITCHF/x era started in 2007) – one of them to Chris Davis last season – and the backstop called for two in the same game. Both of the hooks came against Brett Gardner in different at-bats and although neither went for strikes, it demonstrated some outside-the-box thinking on Maile’s part.

None of this is to say the Blue Jays are better off with Maile behind the dish. If Martin gets back on Sunday that will be ideal for the team. However, it does look like the club has a backup finding his stride – which should make Gibbons less nervous about giving Martin all the time he needs for his neck to heal.