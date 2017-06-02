Blue Jays taking training wheels off Donaldson and Tulowitzki

Since last Friday when they returned from the disabled list, Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki have been treated cautiously.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been giving them the old catcher treatment, meaning they’ve both sat during day games that follow night games. As a result, they’ve taken two games off during the current homestand — Wednesday and last Saturday.

It looks like the training wheels are coming off, though. Asked prior to Friday’s game whether Donaldson and Tulowitzki would be missing Saturday’s action, manager John Gibbons replied simply, “No they’re both going to be in there.”

Gibbons also wouldn’t commit to a rest day for the pair in the team’s upcoming series in Oakland — the final series in a stretch of 13 straight game days.

Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki have been treated with kid gloves upon returning from the DL until this weekend (Frank Gunn/CP) More

“We’ve got a day off at the end of that series,” he said. “I wouldn’t think we’d have [to rest them]. We’ll see. We’ll see how they’re doing.”

The change in policy seems to indicate the Blue Jays are confident the left side of their infield is up to speed and ready to assume a normal schedule. It certainly behooves the team to get their veteran sluggers into the lineup as consistently as possible, especially seeing as their primary infield backups — Ryan Goins, Darwin Barney and Chris Coghlan — have combined for a .226/.286/.322 line and -0.5 Wins Above Replacement on the year.

It’s a good sign for the Blue Jays that they feel confident enough to put their two stars out there with more regularity. Neither has appeared too affected by their leg injuries and both have looked strong in the field. They’ve hit .216/.293/.432 between them in 41 plate appearances so far, which is neither extraordinary nor disastrous for hitters getting their feet back under them.

Both have significant home runs with Donaldson putting one into the 500 level at Rogers Centre the day after Tulowitzki crushed a grand slam in a massive offensive outbreak.

Following that game, the shortstop bristled at the suggestion it could be a while before he got his timing back.

“I’m not really worried about that. I just go out here and try to help the team win games,” he said. “I think I keep on getting asked the same question and I keep on answering it the same way. It’s not about me.”

The extent the pair is clicking is up for debate, but more importantly for the Blue Jays they’re healthy enough to be free of playing-time restrictions. There will be the odd maintenance days to come, but for now they are everyday players like any other.