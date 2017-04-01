Blue Jays manager John Gibbons signs extension

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons shares a laugh with some of his players before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TORONTO (AP) -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons has received a contract extension through the 2019 season after guiding Toronto to the playoffs the last two years.

The team said Saturday there is a club option for the 2020 season. His contract had been restructured before the 2016 season.

Gibbons has spent parts of nine seasons as Toronto's manager. He helped the team end a 22-year postseason drought in 2015.

Last fall, the Blue Jays finished 89-73, beat Baltimore in the AL wild-card game, defeated Texas in the AL Division Series and lost to Cleveland in the ALCS.

The Blue Jays open this season at Baltimore on Monday. Toronto's home opener is April 11 against Milwaukee.