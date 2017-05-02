Blue Jays manager Gibbons prank calls post-game radio show

Blue Jay’s manager John Gibbons called into a post-game radio show to defend his lineup choice against the New York Yankees.

John Gibbons has never been shy about speaking his mind. On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays’ manager caught reporters off guard with a Donald Trump joke in response to a question about Aaron Sanchez’s health.

After Monday’s resounding 7-1 win over the Yankees in New York, Gibbons took things one step further by calling into a popular Blue Jays post-game radio show to have his say.

Introducing himself to ‘Blue Jays Talk’ host Mike Wilner as ‘John from the Bronx,’ Gibbons defended his decision to leave starting catcher Russell Martin on the bench, as well as asking for free tickets as a first-time caller.

Wilner’s colleagues loved it.

Wilner was quick to confirm Gibbon’s unexpected cameo.

Toronto’s coaching staff have been under pressure after a disastrous start to the season, but Monday’s win made it three in a row for the bluebirds, so perhaps Gibbons can be excused for this prank call.

