Blue Jays look truly listless in brutal loss to Yankees

The Blue Jays quite simply could not get anything going on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre. (Chris Young/CP)

TORONTO — In baseball, effort can be exceedingly hard to measure and identify, and sometimes exerting a great amount of it isn’t even preferable.

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons will tell you again and again that baseball isn’t like other sports where sweating, grinding and hitting harder than your opponent is going to result in a win. Trying too hard in baseball can easily result in swinging at a bad pitch, losing your command due to overthrowing, or airmailing a ball to first.

All of that said, sometimes a team simply looks flat and that’s probably the best way to describe the Blue Jays in their 7-0 loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday. Starter Joe Biagini was uncharacteristically succinct — but very accurate — in his description of the game.

“It just kind of went all one way and not the other today,” he said.

On the day the team managed just three hits, all singles with two coming from backup catcher Luke Maile, who was filling in due to Russell Martin’s neck issue. Although Maile has been hitting better of late, when he’s doing the heavy lifting the Blue Jays are going to be in trouble.

The only serious threat the club mounted was in the second when they got two runners aboard on singles with none out only to see their 2-4 hitters pop out behind the plate and strikeout twice. This poor performance came against Yankees southpaw Jordan Montgomery, a rookie fourth-round pick who brought a 4.11 ERA into the game.

“I thought he did a hell of a job,” Gibbons said of the 24-year-old left-hander. “He wouldn’t give in, he’d throw anything any time, nice little breaking ball to keep you off balance. Effectively wild really.”

Against world-beating pitchers like Chris Sale and Clayton Kershaw sometimes it’s OK to have that kind of night at the plate and tip your hat and acknowledge you just didn’t have a chance. Against a guy like Montgomery, it really isn’t.

The lack of spark seemed to translate to the field where the Blue Jays saw Troy Tulowitzki commit a rare error that ultimately resulted in two runs. The first of those came on a fly ball to right that Statcast assigned a nine percent hit probability to.

The ball wasn’t overtly misplayed, but at the same time Jose Bautista didn’t appear to approach it at full tilt and it bears wondering whether a different outfielder — or the same one running harder — would have made the catch. Bautista has posted a negative range rating by both UZR and DRS every season since 2013 due to balls like this one. It was in a tough spot at the line, but it was only travelling at 74.5 mph and there was a fair amount of time to get there.

Saturday’s lone bright spot for the Blue Jays was the performance of Biagini. The big right-hander followed up his encouraging start last Sunday by going seven innings for the first time in his career. Biagini allowed just one earned run and struck out six batters against a single walk.

He showed off his amusing evasiveness when asked to characterize his outing after the game.

“There was a little bit of ‘frustrache’ as Jason Grilli often says,” Biagini said, turning the perfectly good word of frustration into an appalling shortform. “I think that at this point in my career with starting experience my goal is not as many microphones — and also try to keep the team in the game, try to give us a chance to win, try to be as efficient as possible with my pitches and I tried my best to do that.”

That performance went to waste not only due to dormant bats, but also a historically-awful performance by Jason Grilli that put the game out of reach. Immediately after Biagini left the game, the right-hander became the first reliever in Blue Jays history to allow four home runs in a single inning.

The Blue Jays could take some solace in the fact that all four of them were solo shots. It was the type of afternoon for the team where something like that constituted good news.