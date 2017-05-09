Blue Jays’ Kevin Pillar submits early candidate for Catch of the Year

It’s only May, but Blue Jays centerfielder Kevin Pillar may have already made the best catch of the season.

In the top of the sixth with Toronto protecting a four-run lead against the Indians, Pillar made a full-extension diving grab in deep center to rob Jose Ramirez of extra bases and keep at least one run off the board.

The ball left the bat at 101 mph and traveled 388 feet. According to MLB's Statcast, it took Pillar 4.6 seconds to cover 64 feet—now how many of those did he account for while flying through the air?

Pillar is no stranger to making acrobatic catches and probably would have won a Gold Glove by now if not for Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier’s similarly impressive defensive abilities.