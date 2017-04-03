Blue Jackets' Werenski is 'day to day' with injury

Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski, right, carries the puck across the blue line as Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov, of Russia, defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella says defenseman Zach Werenski is ''day to day'' after leaving a game with an injury.

The 19-year-old rookie apparently hurt his shoulder Sunday night when hit by Washington's Alex Ovechkin in the third period of the Blue Jackets' 3-2 loss. He crumpled to the ice, then went to the dressing room and didn't return.

Werenski, who holds Columbus franchise records for points and assists by a rookie, didn't practice with the team Monday. Tortorella didn't provide other details.

Also Monday, the Blue Jackets recalled forward Sonny Milano from their American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland.

The 20-year-old Milano is one of Cleveland's top scorers, collecting 16 goals and 27 assists in 59 minutes this season.