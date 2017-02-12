Blitz for Six? No days off? Patriots seem pretty serious about going for a repeat

It’s just a matter of business, but the New England Patriots took only a couple days after winning Super Bowl LI before filing a trademark for the phrase, “Blitz for Six.” The win in Super Bowl LI was the franchise’s fifth title.

That filing came the same day Patriots coach Bill Belichick chanted “No days off!” to a bunch of fans likely taking the day off to be at the Patriots’ championship parade. The Patriots filed a trademark claim for that phrase too, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Again, this is just smart business. The Patriots don’t want to wake up and see someone peddling T-shirts with those slogans on them before they can start making money off them. And the Patriots have filed trademarks for several phrases, including “Do Your Job.” But it also conveys a little bit of confidence. Some might say, a little bit of arrogance.

The Patriots should feel like they can win a sixth title (but let’s be serious for a moment … “Blitz for Six” is the best they could come up with? I suppose it’ll do on short notice). They seem like the best team in the NFL going into next season. Tom Brady isn’t slowing down. They’ll presumably have Rob Gronkowski back. They have a lot of salary-cap room to make a couple additions if they wish.

The trademark filings probably were done by someone in a different department than Belichick, because it’s impossible to imagine Belichick referencing winning a sixth title in mid-February. But the mission is clear and the message has been sent to the rest of the NFL already: The Patriots aren’t satisfied. They want another title next season, too.

Tom Brady holds the Lombardi Trophy at the Patriots’ Super Bowl parade. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab