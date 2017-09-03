Blind USC player Jake Olson snaps for extra point in Trojans win

USC long snapper Jake Olson made it into a game in Week 1.

After the Trojans scored to go up three touchdowns late in the fourth quarter against Western Michigan, USC coach Clay Helton called timeout to get Olson, who is blind, into the game.

View photos Jake Olson runs into the game to snap the ball during the USC game. (Via Pac-12 Network) More

Olson, with the help of the umpire and his teammates, got lined up and delivered a perfect snap for a 49-31 advantage and final score.

View photos (via Pac-12 Network) More

View photos (via Pac-12 Network) More

Olson lost the sight in both of his eyes as a child because of retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer. He was granted a waiver to practice with USC in the fall of 2015 and snapped for two kicks in the 2016 spring game.

His teammates were thrilled he finally got to snap in a regular season game.

View photos (via Pac-12 Network) More

The waiver was necessary because the NCAA determined the scholarship he was given to attend USC was an athletic one. Olson is on a scholarship from the Physically Challenged Athletes Scholarship fund, which was somehow deemed to be an athletic scholarship. Thankfully the NCAA had the good sense to give him a waiver to be a part of the team.

“I just loved being out there,” Olson said after the game. “It was an awesome feeling, something that I’ll remember forever. Getting to snap at USC as a football player … I’m trying to say as much as I can, because I can’t quite believe it yet.”

View photos Despite being born with a rare cancer of the retina, Jake Olson has achieved his dream to play football for the USC Trojans. More

– – – – – – –

More college football coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• UAB staffer gets up from wheelchair to deliver game ball

• Florida offense sputtering again after 33-17 loss to Michigan

• Maryland throttles Texas 51-41 in Tom Herman’s first game

• Michigan LB escapes targeting penalty after hit that fits definition of targeting



Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg