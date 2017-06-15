ERIN, Wisconsin — A blimp flying over the U.S. Open went down Thursday just beyond a rim of trees surrounding Erin Hills. The pilot, the blimp’s only occupant, was airlifted from the scene of the crash but was reported as alert and conscious, according to police.

Fan video caught the deflated blimp as it floated to the ground:





Here's another angle:

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017





Moments before, the blimp was flying low, just above the treeline. It then ascended. But just a few minutes later, a huge cloud of black smoke could be seen just beyond the grounds of Erin Hills in suburban Milwaukee.

Emergency services personnel attend to an injured victim of a blimp crash.

The blimp crashed in a farm’s field a quarter-mile off County Road 83. At the scene of the crash, at least one individual was being treated for injuries by local emergency services personnel. Equipment on-site included three fire trucks, an ambulance and a Flight-For-Life helicopter.

Remnants of a blimp that crashed near Erin Hills, site of the U.S. Open, can be seen in the distance.

Police reported that there was one individual on board the blimp, and that individual was “alert and conscious” following the crash.

A witness said the blimp was a couple hundred feet in the air when it began descending just east of the course. The blimp ended up crashing about a hundred yards away from the airstrip where it had taken off from earlier in the morning.

“We’d seen the blimp from a ways away, so we decided to get close and see if we could get some pictures,” said Hunter Guetzke, 16, a local resident. “Right when we got past the trees I could see it and it was deflating and starting to go down. … It basically just dropped straight down to the ground and when it hit the ground it exploded. … There were three fireballs and you could hear the explosion.”

The USGA noted the blimp’s crash, and FS1 reported it on the U.S. Open broadcast shortly before 1:30 p.m. ET.

A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene. — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017




